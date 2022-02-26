Families and small businesses in Pennsylvania still need help to recover from the pandemic. Pennsylvanians are still struggling with paying rents and mortgages; affording child care; getting the mental health care they need; and paying student debt. And our small businesses still struggle to reopen and recover.
The state has $2.7 billion in unspent American Rescue Plan funds. With those funds and a large accumulated surplus, there is a total of $11.2 billion it can use to meet these needs.
Gov. Tom Wolf, along with House and Senate Democrats, have a plan called Brighter PA to spend these funds in support of Pennsylvanians.
It’s time for Republicans in the General Assembly to get out of the way and help families and small business owners who need it now!
Craig Miller,
Mifflinburg