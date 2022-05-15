Each and every election is important and Tuesday’s promises to be as critical as any primary in a long, long time in Pennsylvania.
Affiliated party voters will select their candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. senator statewide. Dozens of local races litter ballots across the commonwealth for state House seats, including three in the Susquehanna Valley.
The statewide races have been highly contentious and promoted as candidates and affiliates have dumped millions of dollars in campaign ads across Pennsylvania. You can’t go more than five minutes on any local station without seeing Senate candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz or David McCormick attacking each other. In between those ads are the state GOP candidates for governor — from Doug Mastriano to Lou Barletta — doing the same thing.
Pennsylvania has much of the nation’s focus this week and will again in November.
Pat Toomey’s vacant Senate seat could tip the chamber toward Republicans as part of what many project to be a bloodbath in November for Democrats and President Joe Biden.
In Pennsylvania state government, the two major parties have been at loggerheads for years with the GOP-controlled General Assembly stifling many of Gov. Tom Wolf’s progressive pushes, and Wolf vetoing many a Republican push. November presents voters the opportunity to put one party in the lead of both spots if they desire.
In mid-April, The Daily Item featured profiles on candidates in all the races, local and statewide. Those stories can still be found at dailyitem.com, along with in-depth looks at numerous candidates running for governor and U.S. Senate that were part of a look at the high-profile races in last Sunday’s Item.
Today, The Daily Item features a look at all polling stations in the Valley — including a new site in Union County — and which municipalities are part of redrawn maps for State House seats and a list of the contested races that will appear on local ballots on Tuesday.
If you’re planning to vote by mail, at this point your ballot better already be en route, or plan to drop it off at your county’s election office before the polls close on Tuesday.
As always, we encourage everyone who is registered with a party to vote on Tuesday. It’s a critical civic duty too many ignore.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.