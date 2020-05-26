One of the most refreshing local photos we have seen since the world went into the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown more than two months ago was an image of Robert Pappas of Mount Carmel preparing to launch his boat from the Shikellamy Marina near Sunbury.
The photo, captured by our reporter Justin Strawser and published with his story “Valley boaters celebrate first day of boating season” on Page B1 on Saturday, captures the pure joy that Robert and Anne Pappas and their friend, Craig Closen, of Ashland, were about to experience as they drifted away from the terrible virus that has locked us inside our homes for weeks.
“I like the fresh air, the wildlife, the geese and ducks, sometimes we have the turtle activity,” Robert Pappas told us on that first day he could put his boat in the Susquehanna River.
The same could be said for those who are now able to play golf or tennis, rev up that motorcycle, take a hike, enjoy a nice bicycle ride or just take a walk.
Medical experts say the key is to get outside and breathe in the fresh air, but we must continue to keep our distance from each other — more than 6 feet (about two arms’ length) — unless we are wearing a face mask.
We have learned a lot in the past 11 weeks about this tricky virus — how it spreads and how to stop it. So now as we step outside, we must continue to use the best practices to keep ourselves and others safe.
Speaking of keeping each other safe, we have noticed an increase in the number of bicyclists getting out there for some of that fresh air. After we published an editorial on bicycle safety a few weeks ago, a reader reminded us of the importance of drivers giving bicyclists adequate space on the roads.
Actually, it’s the law. In Pennsylvania, motorists must give bicyclists at least 4 feet of space in order to pass on the left. If possible, do what is written in the traffic laws in five states — Delaware, Kentucky, Nevada, Oklahoma and Washington — where drivers are required to completely change lanes when passing a bicyclist if there is more than one lane available in the same direction.
It’s a new season, and it’s going to be a better one. Let’s all get outside and enjoy — and remember to keep our distance.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.