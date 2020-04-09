I am trying to wrap my mind around why we would shut down an entire country over a virus. The government says it is to save lives but yet we allow over 800,000 abortions every year and call it a women’s right. How come the women have a right but we do not even have a right to continue operating our businesses or leaving our house.
If we are going to be fair, open up the country and if someone does not feel comfortable with going out then stay home but they better not show up at Walmart every other day. We must get this country back to work and get politics out of this virus.
Rachel Hoffman,
Mount Pleasant Mills