Tens of thousands of veterans are waiting for access to vital records and Rep. Fred Keller is rightfully growing impatient as he pushes for help for his constituents and others around the nation.
For the past year, Rep. Keller has pushed for National Personnel Records Center to reopen to help the nation’s heroes by getting them access to vital documents that many are lacking and have been waiting months for.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the NPRC has been closed for weeks at a time with many workers sent home to work remotely. The problem is twofold. One — workers working remotely — is understandable, but exacerbated by the second: Only 10 percent of the military records are digitized and available electronically.
The NPRC is part of the National Archives and Records Administration. It maintains a library of 2 million boxes of military and medical records. The center receives about 1 million requests for information annually, which is a problem when workers can’t access the information digitally.
As those records requests have piled up, it has created a backlog of 500,000 documents. Earlier this year, NPRC director Scott Levins said it could take 18 to 24 months to dig out from under the pile of requests.
In June, Keller introduced the RECORDS Act — Reopening to address Every Complete Record request for Devoted Servicemembers Act of 2021 — as a way to get moving forward.
The organization receives 5,000 requests a day. The backlog isn’t going anywhere any time soon.
One way to move forward is to get as many people back working at the center as possible. The other way, a more long-term solution, is to digitize the records for easy, searchable and accessible outlets for veterans to use.
“America’s veterans have served our nation honorably — putting their lives on the line to defend our God-given freedoms — and they deserve timely access to the benefits they earned. It is unacceptable to have half a million instances of veterans experiencing delayed access to VA and medical benefits due to a massive backlog at the NPRC,” Keller said. “Our veterans fought for us. Now it’s time for us to fight for them.”
The tools are available to make these records digital and get them in the hands of veterans in a more efficient manner.
As Keller said, our veterans have sacrificed for this nation; the least we can do is make sure they don’t wait for documents that should be available at a moment’s notice.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.