Did anyone note that House Intelligence Committee hearings of Sept. 26 were largely about procedure? As we found out later in the day, content-wise, the whistleblower’s allegations appeared to be accurate. President Donald Trump did intend to exchange our tax dollars (in the form of Javelin missiles) for dirt he could use against Biden in the 2020 elections.
Trump’s response to this was to label those who informed the whistleblower “like spies” and suggest that the by-gone days in which other things were done (capital punishment) were more in keeping with Trump’s idea of an enlightened society. There was not a shred of evidence that he understood what he had done was at best “not OK” as one lone Republican Congressman present noted and at worst, treason. Mr. Trump, sure you want the capital punishment of those good old days of yore?
I have little doubt that this will not go to removal from office. Mitch McConnell and the Republicans in the Senate will see to that. Nonetheless, assuming we survive this mess, better that the facts come out.
Better that we own up to what we did by buying into this person we have made president. Making America Great Again? You have to be kidding!
Joseph Fischer,
Northumberland