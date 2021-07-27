Can you believe it? Here we go again with surge number four of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths.
Nurses and doctors in some areas are again being subjected to intense stress as they have to deal again with the skyrocketing levels of infections in their area. Did we have to go through all of this again with the COVID-19 and its variants? The unequivocal answer is no! The scientists and the drug companies answered the call. We now have three highly effective vaccines to ward off the virus. The problem is that too many have chosen not to get the vaccine. The current escalating number of cases was avoidable. It is hitting the unvaccinated.
Why have so many refused to take the lifesaving vaccines? There are a number of factors involved, but many of them boil down to ignorance and even willful ignorance. There is a great deal of misinformation on the internet, social media, and coming even from Fox commentators, but this is no excuse for ignorance. We each have a responsibility to get our “facts” from proven resources.
The vaccines we know are safe. They were thoroughly tested and right now nearly 200 million Americans have received at least one injection with extremely low negative responses.
The odds of a negative reaction to a vaccine is far, far lower than being infected.
Many thought that getting the virus wouldn’t be all that much of a problem. How many of these people are in the hospital now learning how wrong they were?
Patriotism has nothing to do with waving flags and singing patriotic songs. They are only symbols. True patriotism involves doing what we can to make our country better for all. Getting a shot has as much to do with protecting all those around us as protecting ourselves. Are many of the anti-vaxxers simply too selfish to understand this? Are they too stuck in childish and adolescent beliefs that freedom means doing whatever I want when I want to do it with no consideration of others?
One of the most destructive things that has happened in this country is the contamination of scientific and medical knowledge with politics. Abraham Lincoln started the National Academy of Science so politicians could have the information on the best science available so the politicians could make the best decisions possible.
Too many have denigrated the science of climate change and the medical science on the COVID-19 virus. It is interesting to see many of them starting to change their tune as we confront a West that dries up and burns, floods in numbers unknown in the past, and the surging virus.
Even Sean Hannity has decided to support a vaccination after crawling in the mud of ignorance for many months.
Please if you haven’t done so already, get the vaccine. Do what is clearly best for you and your fellow citizens.
Jack D. Miller,
Lewisburg