With many eyes from the political world focused on Pennsylvania this year — thanks to toss-ups in the races for governor and U.S. Senate — we encourage you not to miss the chance to meet with candidates for these offices and other more local positions.
Just this week, Republican gubernatorial candidates Jake Corman and Lou Barletta visited the area to push their agendas, seek out petition signatures and seek votes by expanding their base. High-profile Democrats Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman are due in the area today, weather permitting, of course.
Pay attention in the coming weeks and months as these candidates traverse the state. Many will visit the Valley because every vote, as we learn nearly every election, matters dearly.
Pay attention to what these candidates say and what they don’t.
Don’t simply focus on party affiliation. Maybe there is a Republican with whom you may disagree on 95 percent of the issues, but the five percent you do agree on makes them a viable candidate to you and others. Perhaps a Democrat has a spending proposal you would like to learn more about. It is worth the time to listen, to become a better, more informed voter.
Far too often voters box themselves in with the “R” or “D” or “L” (Libertarian) after a candidate’s name. That has become more and more common in the current political climate, where winning is the end result, not what’s best for the region, state or nation.
It is important to diagnose and consider the platforms these candidates are running on beyond “the other side is bad.” Playing to the lowest common denominator is lazy politics.
Sure, it can work. We’ve seen it. But that is how we often elect politicians who when seated don’t know what to do now that it’s time to govern, who are ill-equipped to push forward because their only goal was to win.
“Winning was easy, young man, governing is harder,” George Washington tells Alexander Hamilton in Lin Manuel-Miranda’s epic Broadway show “Hamilton.”
That is why we want to hear our politicians tell us what they are for, not why we shouldn’t vote for the other people on the ballot. The candidate who is best able to dictate their platform, one who can move Pennsylvania forward and out of its current malaise, is someone to watch, to promote and put into office.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.