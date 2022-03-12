Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 34F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.