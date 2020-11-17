This moment in America is a test of character, as individuals and as the society we have created. All Americans should respect the results of the presidential election, an election won by Vice President Joe Biden.
I won’t fall victim now, and you shouldn’t either. The Republican Party has faced setbacks throughout its storied history, and this is just another chapter we will fight through.
Unlike the Democrats and their #notmypresident movement, it is time for all Republicans to move on, and set an example. I will not bemoan what is happening. It is our job now to assess the situation and devise a winning strategy. This is what true patriotism looks like. We may be beaten up and sore from this election but we are not sore losers. I urge all Americans to respect the results delivered by the people in charge of our elections, the front line defenders of democracy, real patriots, and I trust them. I wouldn’t say the president dishonors himself when he attacks these people, those of us in politics know this is the game we play, but those in the election offices around the country are working people, doing a job, and they are doing their best. They know the stakes, and I respect them.
I’m hoping the claims of voter fraud prove to be false. I know people are capable of anything, especially when stakes are this high, but the president is so far behind, it would have to be a massive fraud to change the outcome.
If there is fraud, the cheating happened earlier this year, when the governors of these liberal states saw an opportunity with COVID. The real fraud was committed by the governors and state officials who extended the voter process for their corrupt ideals. COVID-19 was an opportunity for them.
Let us not forget President Trump did an outstanding job. In the 228-year history of the Supreme Court, only 5.3 percent of justices have been women or minorities. If you want a white male judge who loves baseball and apple pie, now you have to adjust your antiquated proclivities to include a mother of baseball players, and a baker of pies. With Justices Comey-Barrett, Kavanaugh, and Gorsuch, we have secured a conservative majority on the court for a long time.
We are also experiencing the lowest unemployment rate in our history for the minority communities, especially the Black community. The president did a remarkable job expanding our booming economy and mitigating the fall when COVID decimated our economy.
America is now respected again in our foreign affairs. The president is getting us out of endless war, defeating the enemies of democracy, and making trade deals that have kept us going strong on the international stage.
And there is a lot of good news for us. Our hard work was not in vain. We registered more than 11,000 new Republican voters in Northumberland County. We also made huge gains statewide, with more than 300,000 new Republican voters. These are remarkable numbers that promise we will have the voters we need in the coming elections. We are coming on strong, and quickly. The president received the most votes a sitting president has ever received. We secured the Senate. There is plenty to keep us going.
Moving forward, I’d like to see our government become more representative of the people. I advocate for legalization of marijuana so that we can use the tax revenues to build up our infrastructure and fund our public institutions. I’d like to de-stigmatize mental health and raise awareness for the people who need our help, and I am committed to investing in the future, building a youth movement.
All that said, it is time to move on. We need to be the better people, the Democrats would never have the integrity to move on. Vote challenges of this size can’t succeed. Several Republicans have now advised it is time to move on. Republicans are different. We can take a loss, because we are the adults in the room. We’re not snowflakes in search of a safe space.
Recently, it emerged President Trump might run again in 2024, and the Republicans should be ready. Stay focused. There is a lot of work to do locally. We have a special election in Georgia to focus on, there are municipal elections in 2021, and it is our job to build a stronger foundation for the future. We need to get back to work.
I wish Vice President Joe Biden and his administration the best of luck.
Joe Moralez is a Milton Councilman and serves on the Northumberland County Republican Committee Executive Board.