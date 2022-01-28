Thank you Mr. Meuser for your open letter to President Biden. I hope and pray the rest of the Democrats in our government read your letter. Your views match exactly what I feel America was built on and should remain because they are what made this country so great.
Why Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Schumer and other Democrats in power want to destroy this great country, I will never understand.
Your letter renews my hope in our government getting back on track to make this country what it was when President Trump was in office. Sure, President Trump wasn’t perfect but he had this country moving in the right direction.
When Biden took over the presidency, this country took a 180-degree turn in the wrong direction, for the many reasons you pointed out in your letter.
So please Mr. Meuser, use your power and influence to get this country back moving in the right direction. And thank you Mr. Meuser for your insightfulness, intelligence and loyalty to the American people.
Michael Brezgel,
Herndon