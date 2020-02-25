Hey, Representatives Fred Keller and Dan Meuser, what’s next? Is our current civil society going to fall back to clonking your female counterparts over the head with a big ole’ bone, before dragging them off by the hair, back to your big brave men’s deep dark caves? See “How your Congressmen Voted,” Feb.16, 2020, regarding Equal Rights.
Hey, Senator Pat Toomey: You voted to give our wannabe-dictator, textbook case of Narcissist Abuse Syndrome-ridden president even more power? I guess you must really be “shaking in your boots” to have the audacity to do that! Are you actually trying to prove to us that you don’t even have a shred of actual patriotism in your soul? This man is dangerous to the Constitution, dangerous to each one of us, dangerous to our world, and you are continuing to enable him? We, the people and our country are worth better than the likes of you.
Hey, Attorney General of the Justice Department, Bill Barr: You seem to have a real problem. You really are complaining to us that you can’t hide your quiet efforts toward taking the justice out of the Justice Department because Trump’s tweets keep calling attention to what you are really doing? Look what you’ve gotten yourself into, now. Get used to it. It is not going to get better!
Sharon Jeffers,
Mifflinburg