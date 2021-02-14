The positions that have been expressed by our local health care providers concerning the vaccine and how to best deliver it to our community have been very informative and have the best interests of our community at heart. There has been nothing political about their goal of immunizing as many of us as fast as possible.
I am struck by the fact that there are so many people who refuse to get immunized. Certainly, some of the statements made by the CDC and the Department of Health have not been entirely accurate but this is a fast-moving and changing virus. The more knowledge we have, the better our decisions will be.
Statistically, there are now fewer hospitalizations and deaths. The positivity rate is declining. Is it the vaccine or is it that we are farther away from the spreader events that took place over the holidays? I think it is both. We are told by our health care experts that we need to achieve more than a 70% vaccination rate to create herd immunity but most of the figures I have seen will not allow us to achieve that goal without a positive campaign about vaccinations.
From a public health perspective, vaccinations have saved more lives and prevented more misery than anything else we have accomplished in medicine. In all 50 states, except for certain exemptions, it is a requirement that all students be vaccinated for measles, mumps and rubella before they can attend public school. In 1980, smallpox vaccinations were discontinued because the disease was eradicated. In the United States, dreaded polio has been eliminated due to the Salk and Sabin vaccine. Polio is a huge problem in places like Pakistan, for example, because of the resistance to taking the vaccine due to misinformation from many sources.
The misinformation has mainly circulated on social media. According to a Pakistani official, India, with a population five times that of Pakistan, eradicated polio before the advent of WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter added to the challenge presented by misinformation.
I am aware that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines utilize a new RNA platform that does not use an attenuated virus as do the previously mentioned vaccines or some of the soon-to-be approved vaccines. However, this platform has been used in treating various forms of cancer. This new virus platform holds the promise of being faster, less expensive, more adaptable and easier to mass-produce so that our chances of getting new variants of the virus under control are improved.
First, we must reach herd immunity so that we can reduce the virus’s ability to mutate because it is still widespread in our community. When the opportunity arises please get your vaccine for COVID-19.
Dr. William G. Reish lives in Lewisburg.