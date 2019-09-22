Pennsylvania’s Act 16 of 2016 didn’t just legalize the use of medical marijuana, it included specific instructions for the Department of Health to follow to keep the public informed about marijuana sales.
Act 16 says that the state “shall” post information online about the amount of marijuana sold by each grower/processor, the price of marijuana sold by the grower/processors and the “amount and dollar value” of medical marijuana sold by each dispensary.
Still, when CNHI filed an open records request for data on sales revenue from the state’s grower/processors and dispensaries, the request was initially denied because, according to the Department of Health “all information contained in the electronic tracking system of a dispensary, grower/processor or approved laboratory is confidential.”
The newspaper group appealed. After a mediation involving the state Office of Open Records, the Department of Health agreed to provide the sales revenue through the middle of April.
Our request for the records had been filed on June 12 and asked for the sales revenue through May 30. We got the dispensary sales revenue on Sept. 9. The department has yet to turn over the information related to grower sales.
It’s an example of the mixed record we had in obtaining quantifiable data about the state’s medical marijuana program that is required to be public by law, even as patients, physicians and lawmakers largely describe the state’s rollout of medical marijuana as successful.
Department of Health and Department of Revenue communications officials repeatedly cooperated with requests for basic data and information. Secretary of Health Rachel Levine participated in a 15-minute phone interview to share her thoughts about the medical marijuana program.
But a variety of requests for basic information about the program and its impact on Pennsylvanians were either denied or, so far, only partially-answered.
For instance, in response to a formal written request for open records, the Health Department provided data about how many people with each medical condition covered by the state’s medical marijuana law have received ID cards to get the drug.
But the department refused to disclose how many people from each county had received medical marijuana identification cards. The department asserted that disclosing where medical marijuana patients live would violate protections in the medical marijuana law barring release of “Individual identifying information about patients.”
Melissa Melewsky, an attorney with the Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association disagreed, saying that the agency probably should have released the county data
“The number of cards per county broken out by condition should not be denied as ‘individual identifying information about patients,” she wrote in an email. “There’s no way to use that information to identify specific people. In my experience, agencies interpret and apply this kind of language too broadly. There needs to be some evidence or likelihood that an individual could be identified using the record.”
The results of efforts to obtain simpler requests for basic information were just as uneven.
The Department of Health, in response to emailed requests for help submitted to communications staff — instead of through the formal open records request process spelled out in the state’s Right to Know law — did provide a variety of information, including the names and locations of the 60 dispensaries already open and the names and locations of the six grower/processors that aren’t.
For the record, there are still 190 dispensaries allowed to operate in the state that have not opened. Of the state’s 25 permitted growers, 19 are up-and-running.
While the records on dispensary sales showed that they had reported $116 million in marijuana sales through the middle of April, Health Department spokesman Nate Wardle updated that, reporting that by the middle of August, dispensary sales had reached $200 million.
But of course, just asking didn’t always work either.
In light of concerns about vaping, the newspaper sought to get information from the Department of Health about how much medical marijuana has been sold based on the form — such as dry leaf or vaping product.
Wardle said the department couldn’t provide that answer.
“This data, if we had it, would be protected under the Medical Marijuana Act,” he wrote in an email.
Again, Melewsky said the agency’s response is over-stepping the confidentiality provisions set in the law. Aggregated data about the different types of marijuana being sold doesn’t seem like something that would be exempt from the Right-to-Know Law because the public wouldn’t be seeing confidential information about any particular dispensary or patients.
So, that looks like another request we will have to formally pursue and appeal if needed.
Transparency has been a struggle for those monitoring the state’s medical marijuana industry. Permit applications posted on the Department of Health’s website still bear page after page of blacked-out redactions.
While the industry is maturing, it’s far from clear that it’s getting any easier to get complete information from the state about it.
John Finnerty is CNHI’s Pennsylvania State Reporter. He is based out of Harrisburg.