Streamlining the process to get nursing school graduates into the workforce faster is the right move at the right time for the state’s health care facilities, many of which continue to struggle with staffing shortages.
This week, the Department of the State reported Pennsylvania’s State Board of Nursing will begin issuing temporary practice permits (TPP) once an applicant’s graduation from a state nursing school is confirmed.
It means the Registered Nurse (RN) candidates, will be able to get to a health care job even as they study for their upcoming state licensure exam or wait for a formal license. Typically, the full licensure takes 8-10 weeks, but analysis from NPR showed that more than 6,000 nurses issued state licenses last year waited three months or more to get them and hit the floor.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, no state has more hospitals reporting critical staffing shortages than Pennsylvania. Only Pennsylvania and Georgia had more than 30 late this week.
Vacancy rates in Pennsylvania for RNs reached 27% in late 2021, according to a survey by The Hospital and Healthsystem of Pennsylvania (HAP), a scary statistic when you consider how many people were hospitalized at some point in 2021 during numerous COVID surges.
The move was partially made after receiving critical feedback from stakeholders — nursing schools, health care systems and other nurse employers — acting Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh M. Chapman said, noting that change led to 570 nursing graduates getting permits and starting jobs.
“These improvements will help more new nursing graduates stay in Pennsylvania and quickly begin careers they are passionate about. Most importantly, this means more nurses will be at bedsides faster at a time when they are severely needed to care for Pennsylvanians,” Liam Migdail, a spokesperson for HAP said.
There is always a need for nurses across various medical settings. Anything that can be done to expedite that process, getting nurses into practice faster without compromising patient safety, should be considered.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.