For the most part I enjoy reading The Daily Item editorials, but I must admit that there are times when I find more humor on that page than on the comic page — opinion, counter-opinion, counter-counter-opinion, ad infinitum. What is the truth? Does no one have a final word?
There is one person whom I have found, however, who had a solid insight into today’s spurious politics — George Orwell. In 1946, he published a book which exposes the secrets of socialism called “Animal Farm.” Later in 1948, he wrote another volume that defines the inner workings of a totalitarian state titled “1984.”
Read these books and get some real truth about Washington.
Bill Clawser,
Shamokin Dam