A large penguin is lying face-up on our living room couch. Stuffed, of course, and though it seems well-made, the material that covers its body lush and nearly feathery to the touch, it looks as if it’s sick lying there, head-to-toe against the arm rests at either end.
The penguin, in fact, is injured in a way common to even very expensive stuffed animals. It’s torn in two places along its seams, as if it’s barely escaped the claws of a predator or perhaps the beak of a jealous rival. My wife has promised to sew it. She has the skill and experience and, above all, the patience to stitch the penguin into a condition that could honestly be called “new.”
The penguin, a gift our younger son chose to buy for his new girlfriend, arrived in that condition through the mail during the height of the pandemic. That son is 43 now, the woman who has moved in with him a few years younger. Calling her a girlfriend feels absurd, but it’s the term my wife and I use when we answer our friends or relatives inevitable question, “How’s your youngest doing?”
He’s doing fine, we say, nearly always by email and Zoom and FaceTime. He has a new girlfriend. Both of us like the young woman. More, we agree, than we have liked some of the others.
Since the first lockdown nine months ago, he is the only one of our three children who has visited us for dinner. In late May, discreetly distanced from us, he and his new girlfriend sat around the table on our deck for a few hours.
Our other son has visited, but he stayed in our yard, even when we had Italian food delivered. He sat in a chair he placed fifteen feet away. Because he lives in a city apartment and goes to an office five days a week, he is not only afraid for himself, he is terrified of infecting us. Our daughter lives in Los Angeles, the risk to reach us in person overwhelming.
When we visited our younger son the day before Thanksgiving, exchanging desserts and sitting at a distance from each other on his large, screened-in porch, his new girlfriend, looking at my wife, said, “I’ve been told you are an excellent seamstress.”
What followed was a sort of ceremony as the penguin was presented. My wife and I offered admiration for how attractively realistic a large stuffed animal could be. Our son carried it to the car as if it were a sleeping child. It rode to our house on our spotless, seldom-used back seat for 80 uneventful miles.
Now, nearly three weeks later, it hasn’t yet been sewn. It lies where the low December sun strikes it in the afternoon. Depending on my mood, it looks asleep or dead. Though it never complains, my wife, nearly every day, says, “I’ll get to it.” There’s no hurry. We won’t visit until near Christmas, exchanging presents and more desserts.
We will choose a good weather day to travel, the absence of snow and ice, the minimizing of risk. My wife will mask before we leave the car. I will carry mine in my hand until we reach the porch door. Our son will carefully lift the repaired penguin from the back seat and carry it into his house while his new girlfriend watches, both of them making sure to keep their distance from us.
We will sit on the screened-in porch for half an hour, maybe more, if the late December temperature cooperates. One thing for certain, all of us will sit as far apart as possible.
Neither my wife nor I will go inside the house to see how they have decorated and where the girlfriend decides to place that penguin. Maybe in the living room, upright, a conversation piece for visitors? Maybe at the table in the dining room as a long-term guest? Not likely. Not for the isolated months or more that remain.
In the bedroom then, staring like a benign voyeur or lying on the bed all day, comfortable until it’s moved for the night, replaced by the dog who knows exactly where her place is in the crook of our son’s knees, the same nook beside my body where she sleeps on our bed when we keep her for a few days or even a week.
It’s been years, now, since she learned not to sleep on our couch during the day. She lies on the area rug instead, occasionally shifting with the sun, somehow ready to stand and stretch and follow me as soon as I move. Always alert for that faintest of sounds from our side porch that cause her to scramble to stand expectantly at the kitchen door to greet the return of our son. It has been six weeks now. As always, for these past months, he did not enter our house even though he was wearing a mask, only the dog free to greet him in a familiar way.
Gary Fincke’s essay “After the Three-Moon Era” appears in Best American Essays 2020. He is Emeritus Charles Degenstein Professor of Creative Writing at Susquehanna University.