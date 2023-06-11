After six months of uncertainty, at least publicly, Gilson Snow is staying right here at home, in the Susquehanna Valley.
The snowboard manufacturing business was destroyed by a fire late last year and the company that ships its popular snowboards to more than 50 countries found a new home in Selinsgrove, a welcome bit of news for a company whose roots have always been here.
Nick Gilson, co-owner of the successful business that opened a decade ago in New Berlin, said an agreement was signed last week to lease the former Wood-Metal building at East Sherman Street in Selinsgrove. At 40,000 square feet, the new location is considerably larger than the 5,000 square foot property destroyed last November.
Gilson admitted there were overtures to relocate the business to a climate that seems to make more sense logistically. A place, say, with mountains, where skiing and snowboarding are much more prevalent. Gilson said locations in Vermont, Maine and even California were discussed.
In the end, business owners are staying here.
“We’ve said for years that we’re committed to this region, we’ve said for a long time we’re here to stay in this neck of the woods,” said Gilson. “This community has embraced us in some extraordinary ways. It’s one thing to say it, it’s another thing to go through the motions and come out the other side.”
While their workflow has been limited since the fire. Some of the custom-made machinery was able to be salvaged which allowed them to manage while shipping existing stock. The things that make Gilson special — its special editions with high-profile partnerships — have been limited, however.
That will change as owners prepare to be back at full throttle by September, and even move forward with larger facilities opening doors. Gilson said the company expects to have 50 new collaborations coming out soon.
“We’re going to be shipping around the country and around the world again for this upcoming season, which we’re absolutely thrilled about,” Gilson said.
We should all be thrilled to see Gilson’s return and growth after a difficult few months.
“We’ve been making lemonade with what we can,” said Gilson. “We’re coming out of this bigger and stronger”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.