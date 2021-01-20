County leaders in Pennsylvania have offered two reasonable recommendations to state lawmakers ahead of the General Assembly’s review of the 2020 election and state officials would be wise to listen.
While state lawmakers codify the election process, county officials are tasked with overseeing elections in their respective counties. The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) recently released a preliminary report on the 2020 election that has led to numerous lawsuits, including recommendations for Election Code reforms.
Neither of two main recommendations — giving counties more time to pre-canvass mail-in ballots and moving the deadline for mail-in applications to 15 days before an election — are surprising. They are the two aspects of the election process election officials pointed to ahead of the Nov. 3 general election as potential problems.
“These two priorities alone could resolve a significant portion of the challenges counties experienced in 2020,” said Indiana County commissioner and CCAP Elections Reform Committee chair Sherene Hess.
We all know the spotlight put on Pennsylvania leading into November and the unfortunate push in the weeks after Nov. 3 regarding the state’s handling of the election.
The “issues” emerging out of Pennsylvania beginning late on Nov. 3 and in the following days could have been avoided had local election officials had the opportunity to begin counting earlier. Election officials in Florida were permitted to count early and had most of its ballots done the night of the election. Because those tasked with counting in Pennsylvania weren’t permitted to begin counting until Election Day, the count took much longer. Pennsylvania had about 2.6 million mail-in ballots to count.
Snyder County Commissioner Chair Joe Kantz, a co-chair of the CCAP’s election reform committee, said local election officials want to eliminate “logistical jams.”
“We felt it was necessary to send two main priorities to the Legislature on which to act,” Kantz said. “As commissioners, we don’t get to make the laws on elections, but we do have to implement everything required by the legislation.”
That means county leaders need to be heard during the state’s review. The more anecdotal information state officials can learn from those on the ground, the more efficient and secure the state’s elections can be.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.