Having lived in Central Pennsylvania for more than 50 years, I am accustomed to having Republicans represent me at all levels. And while I seldom agree with their political stands, for the most part they at least represent the majority of their constituents.
However, the current incumbent in the 85th legislative district falls short of that minimal standard, having been imposed by the Union County Republican Committee over the objections of the Snyder County Republican Committee. So he basically represents some Union County Republicans.
Katie Evans, his Democratic opponent, is well-prepared by her varied experience to thoughtfully represent all the people of this district. Voters should consider whether the Republicans have had more than their share of opportunities to represent us. Give Katie Evans a shot!
John Peeler,
Lewisburg