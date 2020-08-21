We should learn today whether or not high school sports will be played in the Valley and across Pennsylvania this fall. We hope those who have spent the last few weeks and months preparing at least get a chance to play.
While Gov. Tom Wolf has recommended that youth and scholastic sports not play until the start of 2021, Dr. Rachel Levine, the state’s Secretary of Health, said this week would likely not shut down sports of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association voted to play.
The PIAA’s Board of Directors is scheduled to vote today and seems poised to OK the start of official practices and games. The decision will come two weeks after the state’s governing body for prep sports paused the fall sports season after Wolf’s surprise recommendation.
PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi told a state committee this week other youth sports — golf, tennis, baseball, softball and soccer — have been going on all summer. Most high schools in the Valley have been holding voluntary workouts for weeks already.
Sports are already happening, essentially.
“It is worth at least attempting to offer fall sports,” Lombardi told the General Assembly’s Athletic Oversight Committee on Tuesday. If approved today, official practices would begin Monday with the first game scheduled to be played Sept. 11.
The Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference opted this week to move ahead with conference-only games. It eliminates potential games with schools from harder hit areas for the time being, and offers a chance to see if it can work in a smaller geographic area.
Among the fall sports, cross country, tennis and golf, should be in the clear in terms of social distancing measures. Other fall sports with more contact — football, soccer and field hockey — will need to be closely monitored that all protocols are being followed.
“As educators, we know the value that extracurriculars have on both the physical and mental health of our students,” the PHAC said in a statement after a 19-0 vote to allow for fall sports. “Our coaches, players, staff, and trainers have been providing great oversight over the last few weeks. Although we were disappointed by Governor Wolf’s strong recommendation, which led to a two-week postponement of fall sports, we have continued to assure our student-athletes have been safe and monitored on a daily basis.”
One more thing we hope to see from the PIAA and the governor’s office is some flexibility with crowds. Originally, the PIAA said no fans would be permitted at school events, not even parents. While limiting crowd size would be a challenge for football, nearly every other fall sport should be able to stay below the 250-person limit for outdoor gatherings.
School officials, athletic directors, coaches, students and parents have done as much as they can with the guidance already in place. It has worked so far.
It is our hope as long as we continue to do the smart things — mask when appropriate, social distance, proper hygiene, limit crowd size — fall sports can safely kick off in some capacity.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.