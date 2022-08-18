I have a few questions for those people who think it is a right to have an abortion. Have you had an abortion? Do you know how devastating it is on your mind, body and soul? Do you know it is the fear of the unknown that pushes most people to abort instead of addressing their fears head on? Do you know the devil whispers all kinds of negative things in your ear, so you don’t think you are capable of raising the child? Do you know all it takes is someone to care about you and your situation to help turn your world right side up, instead of killing your child?
After you kill your child, that fact comes back to haunt you when you least expect it. It is just like losing any other member of your family, except the loss came at your hand. Let’s stop pretending that having an abortion is simple. It is far from simple. I know what I am talking about because it took me over 30 years to find the forgiveness and grace I had been seeking since I allowed my boyfriend to talk me into an abortion in 1986.
For all you who are struggling because of an abortion, God is waiting for you to bring your sorrow to him for forgiveness. I pray daily for all women and men who find themselves with an unexpected pregnancy. Please contact your local pregnancy care center. They can help. Give life a Chance.
Theresa Stanko,
Lewisburg