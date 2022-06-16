Many people believe that our country is headed in the wrong direction. I agree that in many ways this is happening. While we have moved forward in expanding basic rights for many, others are trying to turn back the clock on voting rights and the rights of LGBTQ citizens in many states throughout the country.
With the many economic issues we face, many don’t want to make the effort to look at the causes of these problems. It’s just easier to blame the president. Most people don’t understand that presidents have far less influence on the economy than they think. It’s easier to blame Biden for our current inflation than examining its real causes. He has little control of the supply and demand situation in which we now find ourselves.
Our current inflation’s major cause is our economic system’s failure to meet post pandemic demands. The oil industry’s failure to meet current demand has fostered exploding prices of gas. Our demand for oversized and powered vehicles is an underlying cause. Is industry’s failure to refine more gas just exploiting the situation for profits?
Presidents often get too much credit when the economy is growing. Trump claims that he had the greatest economic growth in our history is a lie. Just make the effort and look at GDP numbers. We had moderate economic growth during his first three years, marginally better than the Obama years. While Obama entered office in the middle of the great recession, Trump left office with a recession. Just compare Trump’s years with Clinton’s.
There are serious problems in this country and many result from selfishness, ignorance, and the political backwardness and destructiveness that they spawn. Many don’t understand freedom’s demands. No right is unlimited. Freedom demands responsible restraint. We don’t have the unlimited right to do whatever you want whenever you want to do it. How childish! Individual rights end at your neighbor’s front door. To function, societies need cooperative behavior. Customs, manners, and laws are all necessary to give us the guidelines for cooperative behavior. Democracy to function needs a willingness of all parties to agree with certain standards.
You may not want to wear a mask, but don’t you have an obligation to others not to make them ill? Your cry of ignorance that masks don’t work doesn’t change facts. You may not want your kids to wear a mask in school, but what about other children’s right to be protected? Maybe you want to feel macho and carry and fire your AR15 type rifle, but shouldn’t kids feel and be safe in school? The right-wingers cry out that attempts to pass sensible gun legislation is an attack on Second Amendment rights, but that is false. No right is unlimited. We don’t allow human sacrifice for those who say it is part of their religion.
Slander limits free speech. Assault weapons have already been constitutionally banned in past years.
We all have a duty as citizens to be as well informed as possible. We are all ignorant of many things, but it is the willful ignorance of the political right which has been destructive. While the evidence is overwhelming that the time is very short for us to take on the coming crisis of climate change, Republicans at all level have obstructed efforts to take meaningful action. They have thrown in with the oil industry which has chosen profits over life on the planet.
These same people have embraced the lie of the egotistical, narcissistic liar Donald Trump that he actually won the election. A lie based on no evidence.
They deny the overwhelming evidence that the events of Jan. 6 were a violent, treasonous, and sedition assault on the Capitol and the Constitution. Just open your eyes. Police officers died because of the lie. Based on this lie, Republican legislatures throughout the country are passing legislation attacking peoples’ right to vote.
The lie continues to threaten our democratic republic. The same people who have denied the evidence of climate change and the treason of Jan. 6 seem more than willing to accept any conspiracy theory that comes down the pike.
Give me evidence first, not just what you think.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.