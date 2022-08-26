George Will must be so happy to go back to bashing China (Aug. 23) and no longer having to protect his precious, fragile American Exceptionalism from Donald Trump and the rest of the rude Republicans!
However, Will still doesn’t see the direct line that connects his well-established, establishment spinning of facts to the blatant and revolutionary lies that the Trumpists use. Case in point: Will’s recent column about the decline of China. China may well be in decline, but for all you students out there..? Here’s the way not to convince someone of your argument: “... makes adherents stupid. All those brain cells devoted to a 19th century prophet whose prophecies have not fared well.”
The thing that Will says makes its adherents “stupid” is Marxism. However, his argument is devoid of fact, proof, supporting evidence, etc. An opponent of capitalism could as easily say the exact same words, substituting “Capitalism” for “Marxism,” and “18th century” for “19th century,” and have an equally strong argument, which is to say, a very poor argument.
Will’s feelings about Marxism are only that — feelings. Feelings are good, are fine, are necessary, but when public policy is rooted in one group’s feelings, that is the origin of fascism. Because the group in power always thinks their feelings are more important, more true and more holy than the feelings of their opponents.
It’s a shame, because Will is a smart guy and a good writer. However, his pattern is entirely consistent, as illustrated by this column — start with a meaningful concern, lay out some actual facts and opinions of experts, then bring it home with an emotional appeal based on bias, preconceived notions and platitudinous assumptions. If the reader’s feelings match his, yea! Everyone’s a winner!
However, for all of us who don’t agree with his conclusions, there’s no place to begin an argument or defense of an opinion, because he cheats in the formation of his argument. Ask your English composition teacher or chemistry lab teacher — no one cares for your feelings when you are writing an argument. Introduction, body, conclusion, using “I” statements as seldom as possible. Although Will clutched his pearls repeatedly over Trump’s behavior in office, what is Donald Trump but the world’s master of “I” statements?
Will’s unfair and dishonest method of arguing a point has simply been taken further by the more shameless elements of his movement, and that makes him uncomfortable. That discomfort is generally called “guilt,” or “shame,” and Mr. Will should examine that feeling more closely and allow it to inform his work.
As for the difference between China and the West? China is an older culture, and takes the long view. Especially in go-go America, we tend instead to focus on the current press cycle, the next quarter and other shorter-sighted goals. Each approach has its strengths and weaknesses, but for one to judge the other as “stupid,” is the depths of playground analysis.
Which brings us back to the Almighty Leader Trump, who Will claims to despise, but who is the un-questioned champion of playground rhetoric and politics. I’m thinking George got his lunch money taken regularly by guys like Trump at the private schools all those guys attended, and although he hated being bullied himself, he couldn’t help but admire the bullies’ success. So it’s natural that he would follow the bullies’ tactics. Kind of kicks the leg out from under his criticisms of Trump, et al, though, and completely negates the high-minded tone he so loves to project.
Trey Casimir lives in Lewisburg.