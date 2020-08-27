School district superintendents, the education professionals who are striving to make the best decisions for the health and safety of students returning to school this fall, should have full access to all data gathered by the state Department of Health on the coronavirus situation.
It is surprising and perplexing to learn that the state Department of Health is still trying to decide if school district superintendents — those responsible for the education, health and safety of hundreds of students every day — should have access to restricted data that is shared with emergency medical providers.
As Dr. Jennifer Polinchock, superintendent of the Lewisburg Area School District, points out, this data would help local administrators make informed decisions about bringing students back to schools.
“They only report the total number of cases, and it is not clear if that total number still includes people who have passed the 14-day mark or no longer being contagious or recovered,” she said.
Every day, the state headlines its COVID-19 data reports with the total number of Pennsylvania coronavirus infections reported since March 6 — today that number stands at 130,536 — with little emphasis, or even a mention of, the number of people who have recovered or will safely make their way through what is normally a 14-day illness.
Based on the 7,624 COVID-related deaths reported in Pennsylvania, more than 94 percent of those infected since early March have survived. Over the past 14 days, there have been 269 new infections reported in the four-county region — 128 in Northumberland County, 83 in Union County, 36 in Snyder County and 22 in Montour County.
On Wednesday, there were 21 people undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in area hospitals, 8 each at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and 5 at Geisinger Shamokin Community Hospital, according to local officials and the state Department of Health.
Data that has been restricted and made available only to local emergency medical providers reportedly goes deeper, indicating more specifics on current infections, including where those with active cases reside.
We agree that privacy concerns should prevent this more specific information from becoming public, but because of the important decisions they make about the health and welfare of our children, school district superintendents should be included in the group of emergency professionals who have access to this data.
We agree with Lewisburg Superintendent Polinchock, who said, “If it is local control, as they say, then we need the information to make sound decisions for our communities.”
NOTES: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.