We’ve come to realize how living with a contagious virus has kept us away from each other. The problem is people are social beings. We need each other. As we age it becomes more common that other, younger people are going places and doing things while our senior population watches and waits to see who has the time to stop. Feeling invisible is a horrible way to spend the last years of your life.
One way we can break through the current trend of minding our own business or taking care of our own business, while others watch and wait to see if we remember them, is to give a little of the precious gift of time by giving some away. Lewisburg/Milton Meals on Wheels needs a little bit of that time to help bring hot meals to the homebound. Meals are delivered Monday through Friday. There are five different routes that cover Winfield to Watsontown and areas in-between. Most deliveries are in concentrated areas so driving distances is minimal.
If you can find some time, Lewisburg/Milton Meals on Wheels needs you. Please contact Alicia Weeder at 570-522-1934 or Alicia.weeder@asbury.org.
There’s a little ditty that goes something like this “love is like a shiny penny, hold it tight you won’t have any.”
Time is like that too. The rest of the song is “love is something if you give it away, you end up having more.” Give some time and get some more for tomorrow.
Cindy Walker,
Lewisburg