The Daily Item continues to champion all the liberal talking points and never has a conservative voice. Now, that’s your right and your freedom to do so, but please don’t preach to the rest of us about something you fail to follow yourself. You published every negative story about President Donald Trump you could find, yet give President Joe Biden’s miserable failures a free pass.
Apparently, Afghanistan doesn’t exist after Biden said his policies were 100% successful. You, along with the rest of the mainstream media simply dropped it from the news. We were mostly energy independent under Trump, and now Biden has to beg Russia and the Middle East to increase production and ship their oil to us.
Biden’s policy is to shut down our oil and gas production, then buy 600,000 barrels of petroleum products a day from Russia. Have you mentioned that?
COVID has killed more people under Biden than Trump. Haven’t heard a word. Our borders have been overrun with illegals, drugs, and disease. Doesn’t seem to bother you a bit.
Our liberal friends worry about Jan. 6, white rage, CRT, and Trump, while the Chinese and Russians are walking all over us. In case you haven’t noticed, the danger to us from the situation in Ukraine and Taiwan far outweighs Jan. 6. You claim a bunch of yahoos with sticks was the greatest danger to our country since the War of 1812, but BLM and Antifa, who killed dozens and injured thousands more, burned cities and took over government buildings and private property by force, were just protests.
By reversing Trump’s policies, Biden has given us rising inflation for gas, food, housing, utilities, medical care, and out-of-control immigration. Democrats claim they’re for the working people and the poor who are being killed by Biden’s policies.
You say you champion the First Amendment. But with that freedom comes responsibility. The responsibility to print the news in a fair and unbiased manner.
William Folk,
McClure