After watching President Biden deliver his 100 days address to Congress to a stone-faced Mitch McConnell (which even his face mask couldn’t conceal), snoozing Ted Cruz, and typically malevolent hypocrite, Lindsey Graham, it is significant that the most prevalent Republican response is something like, “Gosh, he’s so boring.”
After four years of a president who reveled in wrecking so many things, including the fruits of the hard labor of his predecessor, insulting every one who criticized his abundant and numerous failings, it is kind of telling that the opposition remains guilty of refusing to get on board with any proposal which doesn’t benefit their wealthy donors and consequently line their pockets to facilitate their hold on power by electoral minority, with its concomitant accrual of personal wealth.
They refused to call out the egregious misbehavior of a narcissist of a president who not once, but twice failed to win the popular vote. The few who found the corrupt behavior highlighted by the first impeachment trial insufficiently wanting, mistakenly assured us it wouldn’t repeat, and thereby certainly paved the way for the insurrection of Jan. 6.
Unfortunately, the Trumpian model of self over public interest still prevails on the Republican side of the aisle.
I guess I’ll be content with a boring president who has some positive goals and believes we should do what we can to improve things for the majority rather than for the kingmakers who work the system for personal gain. Someday, perhaps, more of my neighbors here in central Pennsylvania will come to feel the same.
Joe DeCristopher,
Lewisburg