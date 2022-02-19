Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for... Northwestern Northumberland County in central Pennsylvania... Huntingdon County in central Pennsylvania... Southeastern Centre County in central Pennsylvania... Snyder County in central Pennsylvania... Somerset County in south central Pennsylvania... Union County in central Pennsylvania... Southeastern Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... Bedford County in south central Pennsylvania... Mifflin County in central Pennsylvania... Northeastern Fulton County in south central Pennsylvania... Juniata County in central Pennsylvania... Montour County in central Pennsylvania... Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Southern Blair County in central Pennsylvania... Sullivan County in north central Pennsylvania... * Until 1215 PM EST. * At 1102 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from Ogdensburg to Castanea to Madisonburg to Cresson to near Seven Springs, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Bellefonte and Buckhorn exits, specifically from mile markers 171 to 224. This includes the following Interstates... Interstate 70 from mile markers 147 to 152. The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 101 to 186. Interstate 99 from mile markers 0 to 32. Interstate 180 from mile markers 1 to 29. This snow squall will be near... Millheim, Madisonburg, Aaronsburg, Spring Mills, Coburn, Rebersburg and Mackeyville around 1110 AM EST. Poe Valley State Park, R.B. Winter State Park, Shunk, Carroll, Woodward, Lincoln Falls, Barbours, Weikert, Friedens and Royer around 1120 AM EST. Mifflinburg, Meyersdale, Berlin, Kettle Creek Gorge, Snyder-Middleswart State Park, Dudley, Laurelton Center, McClure, Shy Beaver and Forest Hill around 1130 AM EST. Laporte, Muncy Valley, Penns Creek, Middleburg, Beaver Springs, Coaldale, Mcalisterville, Paxtonville, Wells Tannery and Vicksburg around 1140 AM EST. Other locations impacted by this snow squall include Dushore, Shade Gap, West Milton, Forksville, Atkinson Mills, Salisbury, Shirleysburg, Petersburg, Casselman and Garden View. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. There is no safe place on a highway when a snow squall hits. Visibility and traction are immediately lost in whiteout conditions, making it difficult or impossible to slow down and avoid stopped vehicles. Delay travel or safely exit the highway before the snow squall arrives. Wet roadways will quickly freeze. Black ice will cause roads, bridges and overpasses to become slick and dangerous. Slow down and be prepared for sudden loss of traction. &&