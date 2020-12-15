After reading one more letter about Rep. David Rowe in the Sunday, Dec. 13, Daily Item Item, I feel I must respond.
So Rep David Rowe made an unfortunate choice by posting a picture of himself out with a drink after Gov. Tom Wolf had banned the purchase of alcohol. But must we continue to remind him that unfortunately, he is human.
Humans make mistakes, and must we pile on with the reminders, when I am almost positive all of us have been there, human, making mistakes.
Can we give it a rest?
Shelly Paul,
Northumberland