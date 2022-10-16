When we think about the energy transition away from fossil fuels, our first thought is often, “What will this cost my family? How will it affect our bottom line?” We also think about convenience, time, and lifestyle. Let’s look at these factors with one huge change we all see coming: the shift from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to electric vehicles (EVs).
Why is this change happening? As with many nationwide trends, we can credit or blame California. Those of us who were around 60 years ago remember the atrocious air quality in Los Angeles, before unleaded gasoline and before catalytic converters became mandatory. These changes helped clean up the air in the L.A. metro area, the second largest in the nation. However, the area’s topography of a flat basin surrounded by high mountains in the direction where prevailing winds blow means that the region’s air quality for 12 million people still often falls below healthful standards. The primary reason? ICE vehicles. Resulting health care costs and lower productivity in the state have driven the decades-long effort to clean up the air by decreasing vehicle emissions. Finally, technology and production knowledge have matured enough to finish the job.
In Pennsylvania, we may not notice this correlation as much, but our health and economy also are impeded by pollution from ICE vehicles and the infrastructure of the fuels they burn. And then there are climate change benefits when the electricity is renewably sourced.
As of this summer, California became the first state to ban new gasoline-powered cars. Not immediately, but in 2035, with a series of incremental targets (35% of 2026 models, 68% by 2030). California’s plan includes a “glide path” to make the transition as smooth as possible; plans for associated needs, such as an adequate number of charging stations; $10B to ensure lower income folks can afford EVs; and changes to their road maintenance tax formula, which eventually is likely to be based on miles driven and vehicle weight, instead of per gallon of fuel. New York, with its huge metro area and associated air quality issues, soon followed.
Will these two early adopter states make mistakes and miss targets? Most likely, but they may look to Norway, Denmark, and Sweden who had already announced no new ICE vehicle sales targets. Nations and states can learn from the successes and mistakes of those already moving forward.
Clearly, vehicle manufacturers need to take note of and adapt to laws in California, the most populous state. But are there advantages for the consumers?
One advantage of the EVs is the savings in maintenance and operating costs. EVs are much simpler machines with far fewer moving parts. There is far less to go wrong, service, or replace. An EV is basically a computer on wheels. Cars have had computers for decades and, of course, computers can have problems. But the technology is not unfamiliar territory. Software updates will be cheaper and more convenient than garage service. And that EV you buy now or whenever will be designed to go 1,000,000 miles with one (recyclable) battery change.
No one knows where the price of oil, and therefore gasoline will go, but we’ve all seen an upward trajectory in our lifetime. Even though the U.S. produces the most oil and exports the most gasoline, these worldwide markets are driven by forces the U.S. cannot control. Electricity costs have been rising too, but one in four PA households could use their roof to produce electricity with solar panels. With a community solar bill, many more, including apartment dwellers, will be able to lower costs significantly. In the end, a mostly decarbonized grid means cheaper electricity for all.
Will it take more time to charge your EV on a long trip than pulling up to a pump? Right now, yes. But 500-mile range batteries are not far off. All three of the federal acts passed recently — the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, the CHIPS Act, and the IRA — will lead to more charging stations, better batteries, and reliable supply chains.
Electric vehicles are here, most early adopters love them. In time, they will grow less expensive and more convenient to use. Sounds like tech. Sounds like the future.
Ralph Kisberg is an Energy Policy Consultant for the Williamsport-based Responsible Decarbonization Alliance (www.rdapa.org).