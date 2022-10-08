I am a native of Lviv, Ukraine, and my parents still live in Lviv. The barbaric Russian invasion has devastated my country. Cities have been destroyed, with thousands killed and millions left homeless. At the beginning of the full invasion of Russian army into Ukraine, many people came to me and expressed their concern about the situation and desire to help the people of Ukraine in their time of need. One of them was Vinny Clausi who offered a practical approach to helping Ukrainian children and especially kids with special needs who were temporarily displaced from their main orphanages
Vinny quickly put his words into action. Using his business and personal contacts, he organized a county-wide fundraising effort to benefit Ukrainian orphans. In less than two weeks, $140,000 was raised.
To use the quickest way of helping those who were in immediate need of help Mr. Clausi and I made a decision to personally travel to Poland and Ukraine. In our understanding, it was critical to not just pass the money to a charitable organization and hope it will be used properly, but in person go and deliver food, clothes, meds, and etc. to the kids. Mr. Clausi took upon himself all the $10,000 of travel expenses to Poland and then Western Ukraine. I was proud of our decisions toward this special mission.
With the help of Ukrainians who live in Zeshuv city, Poland, we were able to buy all the items that were so needed and arrange the delivery to the orphanages in Ukraine. Mr. Clausi was proud to be able to deliver some of the items personally — in that dangerous and very uncertain time of war, with the air strikes all over Ukraine — directly to the kids.
Because of the generosity of Mr. Clausi, parishioners of the Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in Shamokin and all the donors from Coal Region and the United States we were able to deliver everything from food, washing machines, diapers, computer tablets, shoes and meds directly to the orphanages.
I witnessed Vinny light up with a smile every time he spoke to the children. I also saw tears in his eyes when he was told about the hardships the children had to endure. Vinny wears his heart on his sleeve, especially when it comes to children. He is one of the most open-hearted people I have met. I understand that Mr. Clausi plans to return to Poland this fall to visit the orphanages and provide them with more needed supplies, which he will pay for personally.
Many people have expressed compassion and concern for the children of Ukraine, but few have taken that compassion and dedication to the next level, actually making a real difference for those unfortunate children. I did not know Vinny Clausi a few months ago, but after meeting him and working with him, I have found that he is a man who keeps his promises and gets things done. Vinny Clausi is a great man and I am proud to call him my friend.
I hope that our example will help many others to follow in our footsteps and help those who are in need.
May God Bless Vinny Clausi, all the parishioners of Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in Shamokin and all those who helped us to make this kind of mission a great success.
Slava Ukraini. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!
Fr. Mykola Ivanov is the pastor at St. Anne parish in Warrington and Presentation of Our Lord parish in Lansdale.