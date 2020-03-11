So we are down to Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, and all the heightened expectations from when the far-too-long primary process began are pretty much down the tubes. Despite an affinity for big ideas and long overdue systemic change, assuming that the choice comes down to one between Biden and our established poor excuse for a president, my reluctant allegiance will be with Biden.
Why systemic change? So many reasons! First: There is no persisting need for an Electoral College, and as a nation, we should never again suffer the indignity and catastrophic consequence of presidents like George W. Bush and the current president, who were elected by electoral minority, narrowly in the case of the former, but significantly larger in the case of the latter, terrible presidents in so many respects, especially the latter.
Second: The swampy, power-mongering of Senate leader Mitch McConnell reveals how our Republican form of governance (as distinguished from the democracy we have never enjoyed) is corrupted by those who place personal gain and power over what we’d like to assume is the altruism which ought to motivate those called to public service. Rather, especially over the last five years (with the republican majority in the house taking office after the 2014 election). Republicans as a party represent moneyed interests, and are more interested in preserving power (and staying in office) at the expense of most everyone else.
Other systemic baggage: Disproportionality of representation in the Senate, which in the hands of McConnell, displays use of power to frustrate the will of the electorate (witness: Merrick Garland; confirmation of all-too-partisan judges, gerrymandering; voter suppression; refusal to do something about foreign interference in American elections; and the dead-on-arrival status of an enormous pile of legislation passed in the House but denied debate, let alone a vote, in the Senate (including popular universal background checks and limitations on assault firearms and “bumpstocks,” in spite of the undeniable misuse of firearms by individuals resulting in an astronomic number of preventable deaths by weapon.)
Our health care system is a mess, though doctors, for the most part, are individuals moved by that spirit of altruism. What calling is higher than relieving the pain of those suffering from illness and injury? On the other hand, I see no good reason for the expensive brokers of medical care. Were health care recognized as something to which we all have a right, we wouldn’t need to have gatekeepers leaving us with such high deductibles and so many uncovered expenses. Yes, doctors have a right to be fairly compensated for the education and experience they have acquired, but the model of capitalism doesn’t work well when an individual’s health and well-being is the commodity marketed.
In many ways, it is demoralizing to see the moneyed powers-that-be dashing the hopes of those who would dare to be progressive, namely Warren and Sanders, who ultimately threaten those who stand to gain the most by perpetuating some vestige of the status quo. Perhaps the nation will see a progressive turn in the future, but, alas, not in this election year.
So, goals have been brought into sharp focus: The immediate need is to remove from the White House its present, corrupt, deceitful, egotistic, self-serving, narrow-minded occupant. Short on comprehension, compassion, wisdom, foresight and decency, he blew up the deficit, wages war on the Constitution and the free press, antagonizes allies while cozying up to authoritarians, demands loyalty rather than competence, pushes the limits of what he can get away with, lied about his predecessor, takes credit when little or none is due and should give us all concern about what would occur in the face of a national emergency.
First things first.
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg.