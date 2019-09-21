Today, starting on the front page, we began a five-day special report, “The Evolving State of Medical Marijuana.”
This major project, months in the making and the most comprehensive we’ve done yet, is the latest example of issue-focused investigative and enterprise reporting that exemplifies The Daily Item’s commitment to go beyond the basics in reporting on topics of community interest and concern.
Over the course of the last two months, reporters here, as well as in Harrisburg and at our sister CNHI newspapers in Johnstown, Meadville, New Castle and Sharon, have worked to tell the story of what the fledgling medical marijuana industry means to the people of the Valley and the Commonwealth.
They have spent time with doctors and patients. With health experts and lawmakers. With police and leaders in this burgeoning business.
Today we start with one of journalism’s signature maxims — Follow the Money. Through Right to Know filings and data research, we have sought to learn what kind of money is involved, who is making it, who is investing and who is spending.
Guess what? Government and business are profiting and patients, whose prescriptions are not covered by any current health insurance programs, are paying the bill.
Guess what else? As Harrisburg bureau reporter John Finnerty details in his column on our Opinion page today, officials have not been completely forthcoming with the information you have the right by law to see.
We will still be waiting for some of that information when the final stories of this report publish on Thursday. Such is the frustration of the state’s open record laws.
Tomorrow and Tuesday we’ll take a closer look at the stakeholders in this new world: Doctors, pharmacists, patients, lawmakers and law enforcement.
On Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll have expert prognostication of the future of this industry and examine the potential for the legalization of recreational marijuana in the commonwealth. All of it, with additional video and other digital content, will be available online.
In the shrinking world of journalism, The Daily Item and our CNHI colleagues across the state continue to go way beyond the news of the day.
In the past few weeks here at The Daily Item, we have examined the costs and benefits of cyber schools, the changes in the business of recycling and concerns about staffing our state prisons and county jails with qualified correction personnel. We’ve published reports on emergency animal care and the potential impact of new food safety rules for customers and local restauranteurs.
There’s more to come. Among the stories we have planned for the coming weeks and months:
n A look at the Valley’s housing market, where it stands and how many are renting vs. buying.
n An examination of municipal budgets, what the track record of tax increases has been in our communities over the past five years and what’s in the works this year.
n A look at the evolving role of school counselors, how many each of our districts employ and whether this is a need that is being sufficiently met.
Of course, we always stay on top of the breaking news of the day. The majority of our online page views come from arrests, accidents, bad weather, fires, etc. We know you count in us to be let you know what’s happening as soon as it happens.
It’s important we do that — and more.
We hope you’ll agree and support this kind of in-depth journalism by subscribing, reading and telling your friends.
Email comments to dlyons@dailyitem.com.