As a sports editor for several suburban New York community newspapers in the 1980s, I sometimes had to handle complaints from high school coaches and athletic directors who thought we were favoring one of their competing schools over them.
One coach actually came to the office one day with clippings from the paper and a ruler to prove that we’d published more inches on her rival.
Since we generally got an equal amount of complaints from each side, l recall feeling confident we were being as fair as possible to all the teams.
I thought about that last week after reading about the latest Pew Research Center poll about the media. After sorting through interviews with 12,000 U.S. adults, Pew found that 82 percent of those who said they consider themselves Democrats or Democratic-leaning are very or somewhat concerned about made-up news influencing the presidential election.
The number was nearly identical — 84 percent — for those who consider themselves Republican or Republican-leaning.
Here’s the point I found most interesting. Most Democrats and Republicans who responded to the survey said they believed the made-up news was intended to hurt their party. According to Pew, about 51 percent of Democrats and 62 percent of Republicans said they felt made-up news is designed to hurt them. Only 4 percent of Democrats and 4 percent of Republicans said they thought made-up news was intended to hurt the other party.
Sadly, there’s no doubt that made-up stories are becoming a huge issue as we approach the November presidential election. This can’t be shrugged off as I did with those complaining high school sports folks in the 1980s. (Also, none of them ever accused us of making stories up.)
Mike Molesevich, one of the members of our Community Advisory Board, shared a story last week from The Atlantic, written by McKay Coppins. In the lengthy piece for the March issue, he describes what happened when he intentionally put himself in the position to receive some dubious social media postings about the 2020 presidential campaign — in this case, the Trump reelection campaign.
“I was surprised by the effect it had on me,” Coppins wrote. “I assumed that my skepticism and media literacy would innoculate me against such distortions. But I soon found myself reflexively questioning every headline.”
Coppins also wrote that he found himself in a “state of heightened suspicion” about everything he read, and that truth “became more and more difficult to locate.”
It was a frightening piece to read. There’s no doubt that some people on both sides of this campaign will be seeking to further their agendas by pushing exaggerated and flat out made-up stories. There’s even less doubt that supporters on either side will be convinced that whatever favors their side is real.
We work hard here to catch any content that may be made-up or exaggerated. But we are just one small newspaper and website.
It’s going to take an extraordinary effort on everyone’s part to cut through the nonsense and make an intelligent decision about what’s real.
And it’s going to take the will do it. We can only hope enough people have that.
Email comments to dlyons@dailyitem.com.