Unquestionably technology makes daily lives easier and harder. Same with businesses.
It has also made many outlets ultra-dependent on technology and connectivity that when something does go wrong, things can quickly go off the rails.
Advancements in technology have allowed more people to stay connected with doctors through telemedicine and with friends and family through social media. It allows many employees to work from home. We can shop for groceries online and have them delivered without leaving the house. We can answer work emails from the sideline of a soccer game.
This reliance isn’t a bad thing, but recent events underscore the need for some backups, safety nets and, in many cases, expensive protective measures.
Start with the shutdown at Wood-Mode LLC last week, where computer issues temporarily delayed production at the high-end cabinet maker. Officials wouldn’t disclose exactly what the problem is.
Officials did not confirm the specific issue but said the company is “investigating to determine the nature and extent of the issue. We are monitoring our computer systems and working to investigate this matter fully.”
Last week, after more than a year of pushing, Lycoming County election officials conducted a full hand recount of nearly 59,000 ballots from the 2020 presidential election.
The election results were nearly identical: The original count from November 2020 — done by machines — showed 59,397 votes cast in the presidential contest, with 41,462 going to former President Donald Trump and 16,971 going to President Joe Biden. The hand recount resulted in a total of 59,374 votes in the presidential race, with Trump receiving 7 fewer votes and Biden receiving 15 fewer votes compared with the original tally, according to Spotlight Pa. Some of the discrepancies, election officials said, came from human error, which led to some of the processes being repeated during the hand count
“The machines don’t get tired, get distracted,” Lehman said.
On a much larger scale was last week’s brief hold on airline departures across the nation. The Associated Press reported thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed after the system relaying safety information to pilots failed. The Federal Aviation Administration said preliminary indications “traced the outage to a damaged database file.”
In each of those instances, a heavy reliance on technology was needed; it is a reliance that continues to grow in many parts of our lives. Problems were discovered and processes were put in place to avoid future disruptions.
They each showed that continued reliance on this technology will require a level of vigilance and perhaps more than some suspect.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.