Every year the CSIU gets in touch with us at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley to remind us the migrants will arrive soon to plant, pick and pack tomatoes and green beans. They come mostly from around Brownsville, Texas, with three things on their minds: To work hard through the contract, to build up a nest egg for the winter, and to have their kids registered in a program that helps them go to trade schools and colleges so they can move up.
They come, jammed in their cars bringing very little and less money. This year things were worse because they needed to quarantine with the virus, so that was two weeks without work. And because people have gotten sick, that has meant more time without pay.
This year Fern Swartzentruber, who was a social work intern at CSIU, also wanted to help. I took what we had gathered, put out the call on Facebook, and opened my garage. Faith groups, Rotary Clubs (Lewisburg Rotary, Sunrise Rotary), and just generally wonderful people responded. In two weeks we had 40 bags of hygiene products, sheets, towels, hats, tshirts and more and more packed, ready to go.
We heard about the 2-week quarantine and Fern led a food drive (there may need to be another one).
Thank you. You change people’s lives simply by being good neighbors. Your outpouring of generosity was glorious. The workers I’ve spoken to are so grateful. We fed hungry people. Their work will feed us this winter. Together we make a difference.
Rev. Ann Keeler Evans,
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley