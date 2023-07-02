The Declaration of Independence was a formal FYI to King George III of Great Britain. It informed him that the American colonies were breaking ranks with his government.
The document has six parts: (1) an opening statement, (2) an acknowledgment of God and certain inalienable rights, (3) a list of 27 grievances, (4) the steps colonists took to resolve those grievances, (5) a statement declaring independence, and (6) a signature section.
The First Continental Congress recognized at least seven enemies of liberty: (1) the tyrant, (2) unchecked power, (3) political favoritism, (4) economic leveling (aka equity), (5) manipulating public information (6) heavy-handed coercion and force, and (7) the arbitrary usurpation of basic civil liberties.
Today, enemies of liberty and agents of chaos operate behind a variety of names including, but not necessarily limited to communism, socialism, democratic socialism, and globalism. The names and agendas differ, but they all use one or more of the tactics that concerned the First Continental Congress.
The Articles of Confederation were written by the Second Continental Congress during the Revolutionary War. The Articles established a weak central government, affording it only those powers the former colonies had recognized as belonging to the king and parliament. Unfortunately, it didn’t give the central government the necessary tools to fulfill its responsibilities. They had to be replaced, or the “perpetual union” it was trying to establish would fail.
The Federalist Papers were a series of 85 newspaper essays written by Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, and John Jay under the pseudonym Publius. Their purpose was to explain why the new constitution, put forward by the Federalist Party, should be ratified. Many of the things Publius proposed are now taken for granted. Just the same, there are plenty of profound insights that still give rise to reflection.
The U.S. Constitution, unlike modern government documents, doesn't contain thousands of pages of confusing legal jargon; instead, it's relatively brief and understandable. It also serves as a gateway for further discussions on lofty principles like piety, virtue, morality, responsibility, sacrifice, patriotism, etc. You know, the stuff necessary if “We the People” were really serious about forming a more perfect union.
The Constitution is a political masterpiece that has a preamble (mission statement), seven articles, and 27 amendments. The first 10 amendments are called the Bill of Rights. The Constitution created three branches of government; assigned responsibilities and powers, embraced federalist principles, was fair to large and small states alike, and embedded political safeguards.
I'll close, with a tidbit of wisdom gleaned from the Vatican II Pastoral Constitution, “Gaudium et Spes,” showing the natural harmony that should exist between church and state when a country is well-ordered, and most of its citizens are religiously engaged (unlike the U.S. today).
People of faith, on pilgrimage to their true homeland in heaven, have a sacred obligation to establish political states where human beings can flourish and reach their full potential as sons and daughters of God.
Was America ever that shining city on the hill proposed by Vatican II? Certainly not, but for sure it was a heck of a lot closer than it is today.
I encourage everyone who values good government to read our founding documents; not cherrypick them for partisan talking points. If you seek inner peace, start praying, read the Bible, and get back to church. The blessings available here will help you advance in virtue despite the avalanche of cultural madness that relentlessly and mercilessly tests our souls daily.
