In, East Buffalo Township, DARVO — deny, attack, reverse victim and offender — is commonplace. The East Buffalo Township (EBT) supervisors have done a masterful job convincing many residents, and even the editorial board of this newspaper, that they are the victim in the costly and frivolous lawsuit with Lewisburg Borough. Municipal contributions to the Buffalo Valley Regional Police are at the center of the lawsuit in which, two years ago, EBT unilaterally quit paying their full bill for police services.
EBT Supervisors pursued this risky course of action under the guise of “fiscal conservatism,” but since when did that term come to mean quit paying your contractual obligations? And in a reversal of the “Pottery Barn Rule” — you break it you bought it — are having regional residents picking up the tab for EBT’s legal defense. Using EBT’s leverage of an additional vote on the board, EBT Supervisors are having the Buffalo Valley Regional Police pay for the township’s legal mismanagement.
This isn’t a one-off for the current leadership of EBT. They have taken a similar approach with Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority and Fire /EMS service negotiations, straining relations with organizations and long-term partners that have served our community well by providing quality services in a cost-effective manner. All three EBT supervisors are relatively new and can be excused for not understanding how long (decades in some instances) it has taken to create these regional organizations. But no one can accuse the supervisors, or the township manager, for punching below their weight in the amount of damage they have caused in a relatively short amount of time.
Election Day, Nov. 5, offers voters in East Buffalo Township an opportunity to elect a different voice to the board of supervisors. Two individuals are running for supervisor: Jim Knight and James Murphy. If you haven’t heard of Mr. Murphy, perhaps you know him by his social media name ‘Carl Thundertighs’ a name he used to make disparaging comments, such as referring to Lewisburg Borough Council as “crybabies.”
If you think it’s time to bring an experienced professional with proven integrity to the EBT board of supervisors, turning around the narrow-minded decision making that has resulted in such things as the lawsuit and questionable hiring of an absentee township manager, Nov. 5 is a good day to begin that change. Please join me in voting for Jim Knight for EBT Supervisor.
Brian Auman lives in East Buffalo Township.