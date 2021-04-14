Congratulations and thank you to the teacher and the high school who encouraged these writings in recent weeks. The many Student Voices pieces recently published in The Daily Item have been well thought out and beautifully written.
The students have shown us that the current generation has some excellent minds and caring hearts. In this time of world uncertainty they are a beacon of hope.
I don’t know who the teacher or teachers are who taught these excellent young adults but they deserve a big thank you.
The students definitely get a job well done!
Willow Eby-Fischer,
Northumberland