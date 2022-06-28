People who enjoy the many recreational opportunities created when the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam is inflated, as well as the small businesses that depend on commerce related to summers on Lake Augusta, received some good news this week.
State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Dunn and Shikellamy State Park Manager Andrew Leidich announced that work to replace one of the seven inflatable bags in the dam is ahead of schedule, and work might be completed in time to start the Lake Augusta boating season in August.
The $1.07 million dam repair and replacement project caused this year’s boating season to be significantly delayed, but the new bag has been delivered and crews will be working to install it over the next week. Leidich noted that there will still be another three or four weeks of work before all of the bags are inflated and river levels rise behind them.
In April, state officials projected that the project could extend into the middle or late August, so even if the river rises a week or two before that, it will be beneficial.
“We’re fully aware that this is a major recreational amenity for the whole region,” Dunn said during a visit to the dam on Monday.
“It drives a lot of the restaurants, marinas, boats — all the accessory spending that outdoor recreation brings to the region.”
The interruption of boating season is clearly disappointing, but we are fortunate that the state continues to fund the necessary repairs on the 53-year-old structure.
As we noted in this space last fall, we probably should feel fortunate that this unique 2,100-foot-wide dam — one of the widest inflatable structures like it in the world — remains operational more than a half century after it was first built in 1969.
The vision for the dam came from the mind of Maurice Goddard, who in the mid-1960s served as secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Forests and Waters, a forerunner to DCNR.
His idea was to create a state park that was within easy driving distance for nearly every resident of Pennsylvania.
Today, we still have a dam capable of creating a lake, Shikellamy State Park, which features a marina, boat launches, picnic areas, hiking and biking trails and an overlook above the beautiful confluence of the West and North branches of the Susquehanna River near the shores of Northumberland.
Mechanical issues and complex repairs certainly can be frustrating, but we are sure we speak for the vast majority of Valley residents when we say we’ll continue to appreciate, and feel fortunate for what we have.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.