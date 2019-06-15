Legislation that would allow local municipal police to use traffic enforcement radar is picking up speed in the state’s General Assembly.
That’s good news in a state with one of the highest levels of speed-related traffic fatalities, but remains the only state in the nation that does not allow its local police departments to use radar to enforce speed limits.
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, of Sunbury, told members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee on Friday that Senate Bill 607 is advancing in the legislature, and the proposal may reach the House for a vote by this fall.
Pennsylvania is among the worst in the country, in terms of the number of road deaths blamed on speeding generally, and on local roads in particular. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that only Texas, California and North Carolina had more road deaths blamed on excessive speed.
The same report found that 146 of the 540 deaths in Pennsylvania blamed on crashes involving speed took place on local roads. Only New York had more deaths in crashes on local roads caused by speeding, according to the NHTSA.
State police have used radar for decades to nab speeders, but state lawmakers have yet to grant the same permissions to local police departments. Without the ability to use radar equipment, local police have been forced to turn to other options, including electronic devices which calculate speed by measuring the elapsed time between measured road surface points.
Local police officers note that they can’t even begin pursuit of a violator until after the vehicle has passed through the speed points. That requires the officer to catch up with the offending vehicle, often on narrow, busy streets where pedestrians might also be crossing. Radar calculates the speed of a vehicle from a distance, enabling officers to perform safer traffic stops, proponents say.
Radar has been acknowledged by law enforcement to be the safest, most accurate and most economical speed-timing device, but in Pennsylvania, there have been concerns through the years that local police would use radar and the resulting speeding tickets as a municipal money maker.
The current bill adopted by the state Senate includes a revenue cap on the amount of money a municipality may keep from speeding tickets — no more than 20 percent of the municipal budget. It requires municipalities with police departments to adopt ordinances allowing officers to use radar and sets calibration standards.
The proposal also allows speeding tickets to be issued only if the driver was traveling at least 6 miles per hour over a 55 mph speed limit and 10 mph over a posted speed limit that is less than 55 mph.
If a motorist is driving 10 mph or more over the posted speed limit, especially on busy community streets filled with other vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians, they deserve a ticket.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.