It wasn’t the least bit surprising when Carol Good was recognized as Transitions’ Pete Macky Advocacy Award winner to hear her say she doesn’t “enjoy the limelight.”
“I do what I do because I want to be involved,” she modestly said. That is how most of those who drive Transitions’ critical mission prefer, even if their efforts deserve far more recognition.
There are few organizations as vital to Valley interests, particularly those in a vulnerable population, as Transitions. Founded in 1975 as Susquehanna Valley Women in Transition, the organization now known simply as Transitions is a critical crisis center that regularly provides advocacy, empowerment, and education to victims, survivors, families, and communities to end patterns of violence and abuse. Services include finding appropriate and safe housing, legal counsel, support groups and therapy and even educational opportunities.
The center is busy, staffed by more than three dozen people who answer calls at all hours of the day and night. According to its most recent report released in 2021, Transitions provided 3,199 “shelter nights” to adult and child victims of domestic violence last year, offered more than 7,000 hours of counseling, helped 227 individuals file for protection from abuse orders and provided 3,590 students with prevention education programs.
That’s only part of what they do, but it tells a lot of the story.
Good was one of the founders of the program nearly five decades ago. It makes sense that she would be recognized with the Advocacy Award, which was named after Macky following his death in 2016.
Like many doing yeoman’s work behind the scenes, the recognition is rightly deserved, even if the annual winners are always quick to deflect.
“Carol Good has been an advocate for victims her entire life,” Transitions CEO Mae-Ling Kranz said. “Together with other local advocates, Carol took on the grassroots initiative of making a difference for victims of domestic violence in the Susquehanna Valley. She volunteered to serve victims before funding was a reality and continued to help drive services forward, helping build the foundation of what Transitions of PA has become.”
Anyone in need of Transitions’ can call the group’s toll-free hotline, available 24/7 at 1-800-850-7948. Because of the foundation people like Carol Good laid 47 years ago, someone will be on the other end of the line, looking to answer any difficult questions and find answers for those in need.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.