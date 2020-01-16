I would like to comment on a “My Turn” article entitled “The Sin of Drug Use” (My Turn, Jan. 1). As a family doctor and an addiction specialist over many years, I disagree with the article’s idea that we need to add more shame to an addict’s life.
In 1956, the AMA listed addiction as a disease and defined signs and symptoms of the disease of addiction. Often, this disease is inherited as the disease of diabetes. If both parents have diabetes or addiction there is an 80 percent likelihood that their children will have the same disease.
In addition, the first thing that goes is the individual’s spirituality, then their emotions become clouded, and finally the physical effects of the disease manifest. In recovery, physical problems get better first, then there is emotional improvement and the last to return is a person’s spirituality. Giving spirituality to a newly recovered addict is like giving solid food to an infant, neither is accepted or able to be digested. Participating in a good 12-Step Program, along with a caring and supportive sponsor, will increase the chance of their recovery.
The 12 Steps refer to “a power greater than yourself” at first, then later in the progression, the steps refer to “God as you understand Him” and finally at the end of it just says “God.” The person working their steps to recovery must try to make amends and are responsible for any harm they have caused during the time of their active addiction.
God never shames us. He forgives us. We all have sinned and have come short of His glory. These people are not bad people but good people with a bad disease. May we all offer the forgiveness that we have been given.
John P. Pagana
Sunbury