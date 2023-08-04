I want to let the people of Sunbury know good things do happen.
At our Chestnut Towers tenants meeting, we discussed walking as exercise — the discussion followed that there is no place to rest if you walk the bike trail.
When approached our following city officials could not have been more helpful: Kevin Troup, city treasurer; Jim Eister, parks & recreation; Rich Reichner, director of accounts and finance, and Josh Brosious, city mayor. A sincere and heartfelt thank you to each of them.
We now have a rest bench.
People of Sunbury, if you have an idea for improvements to our city, call them.
Goldie E. Swanger,
Sunbury