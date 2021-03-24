Valley school districts are scheduled to receive between $1.6 million and $6.5 million to close gaps in learning, upgrade hardware and help students rebound mentally and emotionally from a tumultuous year of COVID-19.
While school leaders are still trying to understand how they can spend the money from the American Rescue Plan, the fact that it is coming is a victory for schools and, more importantly, its students. The funding is part of Pennsylvania’s $4.9 billion allocated from $122 billion in relief for K-12 schools nationally.
Finite details and guidance from the federal and state levels are expected soon, but the national Department of Education acknowledges the funds for programs include:
n Improving ventilation; purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE); and obtaining additional space to ensure social distancing in classrooms.
n Funding crucial summer, afterschool, and other extended learning and enrichment programs.
n Hiring additional school personnel, such as nurses and custodial staff, to keep schools safe and healthy.
n Funding for Wi-Fi hotspots and devices for students without connectivity for remote learning and supporting educators in the effective use of technology.
n Hiring additional educators to address learning loss, providing support to students and existing staff, and providing sufficient staffing to facilitate social distancing.
n Implementing strategies to meet the social, emotional, mental health, and academic needs of students hit hardest by the pandemic, including through evidence-based interventions and critical services like community schools.
These are all helpful and appropriate things in which to spend taxpayer dollars, particularly the last one. The bill requires local school districts to use 20 percent of the funding to respond to the emotional well-being and mental health of students.
“Our goal with the COVID-relief funding is to provide resources to address academic, behavioral, and social-emotional needs while making health and safety improvements for the 2021-22 school year,” Warrior Run Superintendent Alan Hack said.
Some may argue that is a waste of money. You can’t see the physical impact like you can a summer school program or more access to WiFi.
The need for mental health was and is there. Many students were struggling before the pandemic flipped their world a year ago. We may not know the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on learning for years to come, but we can see right now the emotional toll it has taken on students of all ages.
School districts were already battling a dearth of counselors. There is also a shortage of independent youth mental health experts and those in Valley medical facilities.
Closing these gaps is important. Earmarking a percentage of this funding for mental health is a good next step.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.