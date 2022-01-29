Three more Valley police departments are adding a necessary layer of accountability as they prepare to equip their officers with body cameras in the coming weeks.
Cameras have already arrived in departments in Milton and Northumberland and work is quickly being done to get the system up and running as soon as possible. In Watsontown, chief Rodney Witherite said their body cameras should be ready to use as early as next week.
The three departments will join Buffalo Valley Regional, Mahoning Township and Sunbury police departments with active body camera programs.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), seven states — Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Carolina — now mandate the statewide use of body cameras. Nearly all of the mandates have been implemented since 2020; only South Carolina’s mandate dates back to before May 2020, when George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted in April 2021.
There are countless reasons why these technological tools are vital assets for police, investigators and the general public. If used correctly, the system creates a level of accountability for everyone.
More and more, police stops are recorded by someone with a smartphone. Having body camera footage creates evidentiary tools to help everyone.
“Without question, it does improve police accountability and lowers reports of police misconduct,” said Witherite. “It is a powerful tool that can capture all the evidence and show a jury or court the actual video. There’s overwhelming support from the public.”
“Overwhelmingly, the pros outweigh the cons,” said Witherite. “This is the new way of policing and we need to have these cameras for the police officers.”
The NCSL notes that a field experiment done within a local police department in California wearing body cameras showed use of force incidents and citizen complaints against police officers reduced by 50 and 90 percent, respectively.
The camera systems can be expensive to purchase and operate. The digital component for storage and retention is not cheap.
It is good to see local municipalities finding ways to fund these vital programs.
They can be valuable as an evidence-gathering tool for officers. It will be valuable as a training tool for current officers and future police. It will be valuable as an accountability tool, both for internal action within the department and creating a new layer of public accountability.
Increased accountability and transparency is never a bad thing.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.