Lynda Schlegel Culver will move across the building to the state Senate after she is sworn in on Tuesday. The race to replace her as the Valley’s representative for the 108th District unofficially began the second Culver won the special election. However, it kicked into high gear this week during a Republican meeting where interested candidates announced their intention to chase the seat.
Seventeen residents of Montour and Northumberland counties — which constitute the redrawn district — have thrown their names into the hat.
Some of the names you will recognize, including those already holding elected office like Stephen Humphries, Joe Moralez, Mike Stender and Wendy Wiest. A dozen others have also expressed interest.
Valley Democrats have been relatively quiet so far regarding candidates, but the anticipation is that some will come forward.
No date has been set for the special election since Culver is still holding the seat. She will resign next week ahead of her swearing-in, which will then officially begin the process of setting the rules and timing of the special election for the seat in the 108th.
The Speaker of the House would have 10 days to announce an election date. The ideal date, if the timing works out, would seem to be the May 16 primary election already scheduled.
Republicans are racing to the front of the line, likely with the understanding that the person winning the seat in the Republican conferee process is likely going to find a soft landing spot in the special election.
The pay is good at more than $95,000 a year and whoever emerges from the process will likely cruise in the special election. The latest voter data at the Department of State show Republicans have a 2-to-1 registration advantage in the two counties — 23,202 Republicans to 11,869 Democrats — so it would take a monumental shift in recent trends for a Democrat to win the seat.
It is good news that so many people have shown interest in the role, but the job isn’t as easy as Culver made it look. But having numerous people stand up to be counted is never a bad thing. It does feel a little off-putting that the next state Representative, likely to hold the office for as long as they want after winning, will be selected by a small group of people rather than in front of the entire electorate, but it does streamline the process.
So let the race begin.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.