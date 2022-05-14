Imagine you’re a hiring manager interviewing a job candidate for a job. As with any interview, the two questions a candidate must answer is: 1) What experience do you have that qualifies you for the job? 2) What are your plans to benefit the company?
Given this, how would you react if the job candidate responded by shouting one syllable words, void of complete sentences? Or if the words the candidate used conveyed the message that he was not a team player? Or, if he told you he would refuse to work with your company president?
Would you hire this candidate?
This hypothetical job candidate’s strategy for getting hired is the same strategy the GOP party bosses are using to convince rural Pennsylvania voters to elect, ie, “hire,” their chosen political candidates.
For instance, consider Doug Mastriano’s political ad where he shouts various buzzwords meant to elicit an emotional reaction, such as “woke,” “cancel culture,” and “liberal bull.” He concludes his ad with a view of himself with his arms folded in a tough guy, Look-Mom-I’m-a-bully defiant stance.
Or how about David McCormick’s political ad where he tells us he does not care about the hardships others have endured (anti-woke), or that certain words have a history of racism and hurt, or that the government should not be funding social programs, such as Social Security, Medicare, and farm subsidies, to help financially stressed citizens (referred to, incorrectly, as anti-socialism). Finally, he tells us he’ll refuse to work with our president.
In none of these political ads do these candidates, and others from the same political party, answer the two questions listed above: 1) Why do you think you’re qualified for the political position you are seeking, and 2) What is your plan to improve the quality of life of rural PA voters, plans such as how to bring employers to our region to create living-wage jobs, or how to increase the educational level in our region so that employers want to come to our region.
Given these dumbed-down ads, one must ask: Why would rural PA voters vote for these candidates? The answer is the GOP party bosses think we’re so simple-minded that an educational, 30 ad is beyond our comprehension.
Back to our hypothetical job interview. The final question any hiring manager asks is “Why should I hire you?”
What if the job candidate’s answer was because he has pledged allegiance to the previous company president? Knowing that the previous president was fired for putting his interests ahead of the company’s, you, as the hiring manager, would no doubt ask why this candidate’s allegiance would be viewed as a positive.
The candidate’s response: “Because there is still a segment of your employees who believe the previous president cares about them.”
This response summarizes the GOP party bosses’ belief: Rural PA voters still believe our ex-president cares about them.
This belief was validated in Ohio. In an interview with rural Ohioans, they stated the sole reason they voted for J.D. Vance was that “Trump endorsed him, and that’s all I need to know.”
This is the same J.D. Vance who stated, “The Republican Party is the party of lower-education white people. We need to offer these people something.” That something? The GOP believes its guns, hence the reason why Dr. Oz wrote his April 13 DI op-ed and McCormick’s political ad shows him shooting guns both for sport and to resolve conflicts.
Will this belief be validated in rural PA? Or, have rural PA voters learned our ex-president only cares about himself and power. As Ann Coulter, a conservative political commentator, stated, “Trump betrays his base, those left-behind Americans who were waiting for someone to care about them. He says he cares, but he lies to them.”
On May 17, we’ll find out what rural PA voters believe.
Peter Engstrom lives in Danville.