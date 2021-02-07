If Republicans in Washington are truly interested in unity, they might want to start within their own caucus.
Within the span of 24 hours, 61 unnamed Republicans voted to remove Liz Cheney from her leadership role as House Republican Conference Chair and then 199 voted to allow new Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep her committee assignments despite revelations of vitriolic language regarding members of Congress, school shootings and even the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
Cheney was vilified by the members of the party for being one of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting the Capitol riots last month. According to reports, during a caucus meeting ahead of the vote on Cheney’s leadership role, Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania — the same Scott Perry who connected President Trump and a former Assistant Attorney General who back-channeled possibly overturning Georgia’s electoral votes — said Cheney “aided and comforted the enemy.”
To far too many in the Republican Party, Cheney is now the problem. Not the Congresswomen who just two years ago said Speaker Nancy Pelosi was “guilty of treason ... a crime punishable by death.” She previously said school shootings never happened and that the 9/11 attacks were staged.
On Thursday afternoon, Greene walked back years of spreading dangerous conspiracy theories. “School shootings are absolutely real and every child that is lost those families mourn it,” she said from the House floor on Thursday, hours before the vote to remove her from committee assignments.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said there is room in the party for both viewpoints.
There is always room for multiple viewpoints, but when one side is based on lies, propaganda and dangerous rhetoric, it cannot be normalized. It should be ostracized,
The vote to remove Greene from her committees had to be done. Even with her backtracking on Thursday — she now believes the mass shootings at schools in Parkland, Florida and Newton, Connecticut did happen — it is clear and evident she was unfit to serve in that role.
Removing her from office should be left up to the voters in her district. Because members of the House of Representatives are elected every two years, they are always running for office. She will on the ballot again next year. Let Georgians decide her fate, whether or not she should return to Washington.
In the meantime, she should be marginalized. Her thoughts and continued promotion of wild conspiracy theories represent a small but vocal minority.
Ignore her. Take away her oxygen. Make her irrelevant.
This isn’t about picking winners and losers. It’s about picking right over wrong.
Maybe then the Republican Party, and the nation, can begin to unify.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.