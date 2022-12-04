In describing John Gordner, who has served a large portion of the Valley in Harrisburg as a state Representative and then Senator for 30 years, Lynda Schlegel Culver called him “generous, accessible and invested.”
It is difficult to come up with three more important words for a local lawmaker and the impact they can have on their constituents than those. Finding ways to help those people they represent, being available when someone has an issue that needs to be addressed and being present and active among those who voted them into office are the tenets of public service
Gordner this week announced his resignation as an elected official, ending three decades as a state lawmaker. He will remain in Harrisburg as counsel to Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, a Republican from Westmoreland County. Gordner said the position will allow him to take advantage of his legislative experience as well as his 35 years of being an attorney and help fill an institutional knowledge gap created by departures from Ward’s staff.
His departure from elected office ends a run that began in 1993 when he was elected to the state House from the 109th District. He became a state Senator in 2003 and has served in that role — including a leadership position in recent years as Senate Republican Whip — since then. His senatorial district has covered Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties and others.
It was commonplace to see Gordner just about everywhere, from a brief stop as a speaker at events like Leadership Susquehanna Valley and Rotary clubs to visits to all of the fairs and parades his district hosted over the years.
According to the Tribune News Service, Gordner authored or created “56 bills that were signed into law by Republican and Democratic governors.” The legislation ranged from the upgrades to the state’s employment compensation law, to penalties for materials needed to manufacture controlled substances to farmland preservation, to state parks and forests and water and sewer infrastructure.
In that short list of accomplishments, you can see the impact his work has had locally. Just review this newspaper over the last few years and see the amount of state funding that is coming to the region through grants for the Albright Center, Sunbury Community Hospital, Danville Area Community Center and PareaBiosciences, among others that Gordner helped get here.
“This area is a better place and has benefited from his service,” Culver said.
It is difficult to argue with that sentiment.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.